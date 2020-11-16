Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $16.76 on Monday. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PASG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

