Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $32.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PASG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Passage Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,768,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,321,000 after buying an additional 1,634,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,839,000 after buying an additional 106,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 326,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

