Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Position Cut by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,520,336 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 86,500 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 2.58% of Peabody Energy worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,982 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,550,796 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 1,897,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,488 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 751,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 460,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,338 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Vertical Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $1.14. 25,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,410. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.