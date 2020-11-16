Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 240,699 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 73,059 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 174,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 181,063 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

