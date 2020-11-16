Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

PAG opened at $59.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $60.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 427.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

