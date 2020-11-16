Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the October 15th total of 125,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performant Financial stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,667 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 1.15% of Performant Financial worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFMT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.73. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,964. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

