PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PerkinElmer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.25.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $132.12 on Thursday. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $142.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 45.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 128.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

