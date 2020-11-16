Permission Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Permission Coin has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $62,534.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00170503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00027190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.38 or 0.00959424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00215008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002434 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 117,808.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00095459 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io

Permission Coin Coin Trading

