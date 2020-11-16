Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) & Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Head to Head Review

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Personalis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Genetron and Personalis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $45.68 million 22.75 -$95.47 million N/A N/A Personalis $65.21 million 17.35 -$25.08 million ($1.39) -20.91

Personalis has higher revenue and earnings than Genetron.

Profitability

This table compares Genetron and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron N/A N/A N/A Personalis -43.16% -31.11% -20.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Genetron and Personalis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 0 0 N/A Personalis 0 1 6 0 2.86

Personalis has a consensus price target of $31.14, indicating a potential upside of 7.17%. Given Personalis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than Genetron.

Summary

Personalis beats Genetron on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer. It also provides in-vitro diagnostics products, including 8-gene Lung Cancer Assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1/TERT gene assays for glioma; GENETRON S5, a semiconductor sequencer used in the field of gene detection; and Genetron S2000 that enables gene panel sequencing. In addition, the company develops ctDNA Lung Cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. It also offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a partnership agreement with dMed Biopharmaceutical for new drug research and development in the field of oncology. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics. The company also provides a complementary liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus. It serves biopharmaceutical customers, universities and non-profits, diagnostics companies, and government entities. Personalis, Inc. has partnership with Berry Genomics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

