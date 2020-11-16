Petra Acquisition, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:PAICU)

Petra Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PAICU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 17th. Petra Acquisition had issued 7,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

PAICU opened at $9.99 on Monday. Petra Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $93,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Petra Acquisition, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industry in the United States and other developed countries.

