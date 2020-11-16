Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEY. TD Securities increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.38.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$2.82 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.91 and a 12-month high of C$3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$306,730.40.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

