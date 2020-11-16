Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$2.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.38.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) stock opened at C$2.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.95 million and a PE ratio of -5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.91 and a 12-month high of C$3.93.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$306,730.40.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.