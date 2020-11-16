Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a growth of 564.1% from the October 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 450,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.37% of Phio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of PHIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.21. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,513. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.33. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

