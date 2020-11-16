Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day moving average is $129.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

