Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

PNFP stock traded up $2.75 on Monday, hitting $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

