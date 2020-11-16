Piper Sandler Increases Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $166.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRNA. BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Moderna stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,226,240. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $349,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,926,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,837,834.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,310,858.38. Insiders have sold a total of 604,070 shares of company stock valued at $40,955,546 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Moderna by 24.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 23.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $546,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

