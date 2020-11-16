Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Raised to $25.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $420,688.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $125,176.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 271,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $3,513,170.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,183.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,951,680 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,649 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.