PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

PLx Pharma stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. PLx Pharma has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 4.32.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

