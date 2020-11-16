Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAH3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.40 ($74.59).

ETR:PAH3 opened at €54.84 ($64.52) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Porsche Automobil Holding SE has a 52 week low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a 52 week high of €70.66 ($83.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €49.69 and a 200 day moving average of €50.53.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

