Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$29.00

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.40.

Get Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) alerts:

Shares of POW stock opened at C$28.16 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$17.47 and a 12-month high of C$35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71, a current ratio of 77.48 and a quick ratio of 63.89.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.