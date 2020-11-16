Precium Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Precium has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Precium has a total market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Precium token can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.73 or 0.00430630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Precium (PCM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,525,000 tokens. Precium’s official website is precium.io . The official message board for Precium is medium.com/@precium

Precium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Precium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Precium using one of the exchanges listed above.

