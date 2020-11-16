Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $198,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after buying an additional 127,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,659,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of JKF stock opened at $106.88 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.12.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.