Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,677,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $213.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

