Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $840,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,349 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,558,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 29.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after buying an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,997,000 after acquiring an additional 35,397 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,853,315.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $3,301,258.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,644. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $200.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of -182.04 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.39.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocuSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.71.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

