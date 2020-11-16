Privatix Price Down 56.9% Over Last Week (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 62% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Privatix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Privatix has a total market cap of $24,093.38 and approximately $10,353.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 56.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00077448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00408910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.94 or 0.03201958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Privatix Token Profile

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 tokens. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

