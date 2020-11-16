Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Up 1,010.5% in October

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 1,010.5% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on shares of Probe Metals in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Probe Metals stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Probe Metals has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.53.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 293 claims covering an area of 11,904 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as 2450260 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Probe Metals Inc in February 2015.

