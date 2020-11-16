Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

