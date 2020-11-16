ProxyNode Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $77,860.08 and approximately $4.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.94 or 0.00484301 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009724 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00035013 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002338 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00833909 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 176,908,761 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.