Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) announced its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PLSE opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

PLSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

