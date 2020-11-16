PUMA SE (PUM.F) (PUM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR: PUM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/30/2020 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PUM traded up €1.14 ($1.34) on Monday, hitting €82.48 ($97.04). 352,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. PUMA SE has a twelve month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a twelve month high of €85.50 ($100.59). The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €69.61.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

