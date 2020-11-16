Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of PRPL opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.92, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $354,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 51,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $1,225,795.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,465.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,430. 75.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after purchasing an additional 511,332 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,032,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 398,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 90.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 440,229 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $16,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

