Qredit (XQR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,642.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. In the last week, Qredit has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Qredit has a total market cap of $222,720.85 and $3,642.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000743 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002283 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001301 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000078 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

