Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 560,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,781 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on QRTEA. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 55,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,713. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.