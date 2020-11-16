Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys 527 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.70. 121,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,203,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

