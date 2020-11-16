Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

RPD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $84,037.50. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $677,118.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,227.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,436 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 54.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Rapid7 by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,437,000 after buying an additional 229,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $69.33 on Monday. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

