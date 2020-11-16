RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of RAPT opened at $30.47 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $53,594.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,593.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $80,070 and sold 637,932 shares valued at $19,878,014. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,564,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 146.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

