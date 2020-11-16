Raymond James Boosts DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $58.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut DISH Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut DISH Network from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.67.

DISH stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $2,629,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,000 shares of company stock worth $7,903,830. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $941,521,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $124,952,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $86,228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $78,112,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $65,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

