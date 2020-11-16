Raymond James Increases CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$106.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial increased their target price on CGI from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on CGI from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CGI from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.77.

Get CGI alerts:

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$89.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CGI has a one year low of C$67.23 and a one year high of C$114.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$89.22.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.