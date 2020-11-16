Raymond James Increases Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$18.00

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$12.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -51.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.33. Martinrea International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.64 and a twelve month high of C$14.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.06.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

