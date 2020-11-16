Raymond James Raises Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$12.50

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$9.15 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a C$11.50 target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

TSE:FOOD opened at C$8.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.81. The firm has a market cap of $573.51 million and a PE ratio of -42.75. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.49 and a 12 month high of C$10.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.53.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. It provides members with access to a selection of products online, as well as exclusive pricing based on its direct to consumer fulfilment eco-system. The company offers breakfast menu, ready-to-eat meals, and private-label grocery items, as well as meal kits.

