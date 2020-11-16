Raymond James Raises Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $42.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CASH stock opened at $33.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 2,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $41,403.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $389,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 9,270 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $278,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,427 shares of company stock worth $1,307,248 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 350,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 96,268 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $10,259,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 107.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 104,002 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.