Raymond James Reiterates C$1.25 Price Target for Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA)

Raymond James set a C$1.25 price objective on Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NVA. TD Securities lowered Nuvista Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.32.

Shares of Nuvista Energy stock opened at C$0.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50. Nuvista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of $187.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$698,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,532,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,465,365.32.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

