RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.89.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RealPage has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $69.79.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 13,389 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $806,821.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,952,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 110,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $6,683,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $86,665,937.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 393,466 shares of company stock valued at $23,158,894. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in RealPage in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in RealPage by 47.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RealPage by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the third quarter worth $80,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

