Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

11/10/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/2/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

11/2/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/30/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $102.00 to $115.00.

10/29/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/16/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $106.00 to $122.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/24/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $107.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

9/17/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $100.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $108.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. The business had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,850,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina Rossi sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $34,393.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,080 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,972 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,629,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,118,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,149,000 after acquiring an additional 251,884 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,537,000 after purchasing an additional 767,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 768,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

