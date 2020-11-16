Reviewing (BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA) & McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and (BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

McKesson has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (BTCA) has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for McKesson and (BTCA), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McKesson 0 2 11 0 2.85 (BTCA) 0 0 0 0 N/A

McKesson presently has a consensus price target of $185.62, indicating a potential upside of 1.43%. Given McKesson’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe McKesson is more favorable than (BTCA).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares McKesson and (BTCA)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McKesson $231.05 billion 0.13 $900.00 million $14.95 12.24 (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than (BTCA).

Profitability

This table compares McKesson and (BTCA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McKesson 0.95% 45.52% 4.42% (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of McKesson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of McKesson shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of (BTCA) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

McKesson beats (BTCA) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products. This segment provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and solutions for life sciences companies, including offering multiple distribution channels and clinical trial access to specific patient populations through its network of oncology physicians. The segment also sells financial, operational and clinical solutions to pharmacies; and offers consulting, outsourcing, and other services. The Prescription Technology Solutions segment operates in the healthcare delivery system to connect pharmacies, providers, payers, and biopharma for next-generation patient access and adherence solutions. The International segment provides drug distribution services, specialty pharmacy, and retail and infusion care services. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment distributes medical-surgical supplies and provides logistics and other services to healthcare providers. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About (BTCA)

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of vitamins and neutraceuticals. It offers nutritional supplements and shake powders, resveratrol, probiotics, multivitamins, antioxidant products, sports and hormone supplements, and weight loss and detoxification drugs. The company was founded by Pailla Malla Reddy in 1995 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

