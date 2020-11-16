Reviewing ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 4.11 $6.47 billion $2.68 20.01 ST BK CORP/SH SH $33.94 million 3.65 $7.82 million N/A N/A

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ST BK CORP/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ST BK CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A ST BK CORP/SH SH 23.04% 12.25% 1.28%

Dividends

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ST BK CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Commonwealth Bank of Australia beats ST BK CORP/SH SH on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre. It offers transaction and savings accounts, term deposits, personal and business loans, credit cards, insurance products, international payment, and private banking services, as well as home, car, and personal loans. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and merchant, international and foreign exchange, and risk management services. It operates through 1,118 branches and 3,542 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

ST BK CORP/SH SH Company Profile

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

