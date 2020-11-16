Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its price target trimmed by Smith Barney Citigroup from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 168,958 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,090.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 157,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 157,912 shares during the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

