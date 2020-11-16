Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) Given a €87.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.08 ($110.69).

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) stock opened at €73.24 ($86.16) on Thursday. Rheinmetall AG has a twelve month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a twelve month high of €109.30 ($128.59). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €72.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

