Robert Neale Acquires 52,566 Shares of Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE) Stock

Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE) insider Robert Neale bought 52,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,975.08 ($26,097.57).

Robert Neale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Robert Neale purchased 50,000 shares of Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,863.86).

Shares of LON SFE opened at GBX 37 ($0.48) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 million and a PE ratio of -5.76. Safestyle UK plc has a 1 year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 78 ($1.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (5) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Safestyle UK plc will post 1289.9998938 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

