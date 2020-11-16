Robert W. Baird Upgrades TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) to “Outperform”

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $668.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $484.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDG. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.31.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $584.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $496.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.85.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small bought 72,132 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $508.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,668,302.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,030 shares of company stock valued at $67,638,766. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after acquiring an additional 917,414 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 939.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 246,937 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,070,000 after buying an additional 182,265 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

