Robert W. Baird Upgrades TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) to “Outperform”

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $668.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $484.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDG. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.31.
TransDigm Group stock opened at $584.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $496.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.85.
In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small bought 72,132 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $508.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,668,302.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,030 shares of company stock valued at $67,638,766. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after acquiring an additional 917,414 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 939.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 246,937 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,070,000 after buying an additional 182,265 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
